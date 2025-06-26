Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat lays stone for Akhanda Godavari Project

Union Minister Gajendra singh Shekhawat, alongside Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, has laid the foundation stone for the Akhanda Godavari Project at Pushkara Ghat in Rajamahendravaram.

The event was also attended by Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh and Member of Parliament Purandeshwari.

The ambitious project, estimated to cost ₹94.44 crores, aims to enhance the historical city's appeal and develop the surrounding areas to attract foreign tourists.

It is expected to be completed by the time of the upcoming Pushkaralu festival, further promoting Rajamahendravaram as a key tourist destination.