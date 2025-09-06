Union minister Pemmasani interacts with Turakapalem villagers

Guntur: Union minister of state for rural development and communications Dr Pemmassani Chandrasekhar along with local MLA B Ramanjaneyulu, visited the health camp set up at Turakapalem on Friday.

He enquired with the medical staff about the medicines and diagnostic equipment made available through the health camp. Later, he interacted with the local people to understand the situation and, along with MLA Ramanjaneyulu, consoled the families of those who had recently passed away. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Chandrasekhar said it is not correct to say that this disease is caused by drinking water. “All these are just misconceptions. Do not believe them. Since this is a rare disease, there was no proper understanding initially. It took some time to study and identify it, which led to such misconceptions spreading, but there is no truth in them. This is not a common disease. Even during my medical practice, I have never come across such a disease. Only after detailed tests are completed can we reach a conclusion,” he said.