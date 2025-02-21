Union Minister Rammohan Naidu appeals Rs11,600 support Price for Chilli farmers in AP

In a bid to support chilli farmers in Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu has reached out to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, requesting a support price exceeding Rs. 11,600 per quintal for chilli. This appeal was made following a crucial meeting held under the auspices of the Union Agriculture Ministry in Delhi.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Rammohan Naidu highlighted the challenges faced by chilli farmers in the state. "We discussed the issue of chilli exports and the necessity of providing an international market for AP chilli. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan responded promptly, indicating his intention to engage with exporters and take decisive action. He also committed to examining the disparity between the market price and the cost of production," he stated.

The minister emphasized the urgency of addressing the difficulties faced by chilli farmers in key regions such as Rayalaseema, Guntur, and Palnadu districts. "We will implement all necessary measures to ensure the welfare of our chilli farmers," Rammohan Naidu assured.