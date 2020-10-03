Union Minister Shekahawat assures to examine the Tirumala water scheme

Tirumala: Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat assured on Saturday for extending their support for the construction of Balaji Sagar reservoir which was designed to supply drinking water to Tirumala hill shrine. Before visiting Papavinasanam dam, Minister Shekhawat offered prayer at Tirumala Srivari temple in early hours along with AP Minister for Water Resource Department Anilkumar Yadav. Earlier, he was accorded a warm welcome by the TTD Trust Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy upon his arrival at the entrance of the temple.

It may be noted that there were four dams like Papavinasanam, Gogarbham, Akasaganga, Kumaradhar-Pasupudhara to supply required water for drinking and domestic purposes. Though there were four dams, not enough water reserves to cater to the Tirumala devotees' needs. In every summer TTD has been facing troubles to supply enough water to the hill shrine. During the peak summer, TTD engineering wing lifted additional water reserves from Tirupati Kalyanidam through Srivari Mettu Pipeline and used it for drinking water purposes.

In the backdrop, TTD Chairman and Additional EO DharmaReddy have appealed to the Minister Shekhawat to support financially for constructing Balaji Sagar reservoir at Renigunta Mandal near at seshachalam forest beginning point.

In this regard, TTD and AP state water resource department officials jointly finalised a design for Balaji Sagar reservoir construction with 3 tmc water storage capacity.