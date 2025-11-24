Union minister Varma’s new camp office inaugurated

Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said that his primary goal is to serve the people beyond political considerations. He stated that the newly established camp office in Bhimavaram, equipped with modern facilities, was set up to address public issues more effectively.

The camp office at Narasayya Agraharam in Bhimavaram was inaugurated on Sunday by State Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, Bhimavaram MLA and PAC Chairman Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu, Achanta MLA Pithani Satyanarayana, Chief Minister’s Programme Coordinator Panduvva Srinu, and others. Speaking to the media, Srinivasa Varma said that top priority is being given to resolving long-pending issues in the Narsapuram Parliamentary constituency.

He said that funds had been secured for the construction of NH-165 and that new rail services, including the Vande Bharat for Narsapuram, were achieved. Minister Ramanaidu praised Srinivasa Varma for securing substantial central funds despite the State’s financial constraints and for driving development activities across the constituency.

District collector Nagarani, joint collector Rahul Kumar Reddy, MLC Gopi Murthy, Jana Sena district president Kotikalapudi Govindarao, former MLA Grandhi Srinivas, AP Kshatriya Corporation chairman Kanakaraju Suri, AP Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board chairman Valavala Babji, former MLC Angara Rammohan Rao, Krishna Balija Corporation chairman Ganta Trimurthulu, senior TDP leaders Mente Parthasarathi and Ramaraju, BJP spokesperson Mullapudi Renuka, BJP state secretary B Adilakshmi, BJP district president A Sridevi were present.