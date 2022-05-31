Union minister Visweswara Tudu assures to solve Neradi issues soon

Srikakulam: Union minister for state water resources and tribal affairs, Visweswara Tudu promised to solve Vamsadhara river water dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. He attended PM Care for Children event here on Monday. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed through virtual mode and explained that PM care for children is meant for welfare of children who lost their parents to Covid and the Central government was providing Rs 10 lakh financial aid to them.

The Union minister in his speech explained various schemes being implementing by the Central government for welfare of children who were abandoned after Covid. PM Care for Children started on March 11, 2020 and concluded on February 28, 2022.

The Union Minister assured that the Neradi barrage was being proposed by the AP state for better utilisation of Vamsadhara river water to which Odisha objected.

"The dispute was settled by a committee appointed by the Supreme Court. We will clear administrative issues soon," the minister said.

He handed over postal account passbook, certificates to nine children who lost their parents due to Covid. District officials attended the event.