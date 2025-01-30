Union Ministers Visit Visakhapatnam Steel Plant After Special Financial Package Announcement

In a significant development for the troubled Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Union ministers Kumaraswamy and Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma visited the facility for the first time since the central government announced a special financial package of ₹11,440 crore. Their visit aimed to address ongoing challenges faced by the plant and its workforce.

Following the tour of the steel plant, the ministers convened a meeting with trade union leaders at Ukku House, attended by Anakapalle MP CM Ramesh, lasting approximately an hour. During the session, CM Ramesh emphasized the need for collaboration and commitment among stakeholders to revitalize the steel plant and restore its profitability.

"We are speaking boldly before you, keeping our word. From now on, we should work with commitment and save the steel plant. We should bring the steel plant back into profit and generate income. We should work to increase resources further. I salute the trade union leaders. Let us all save this plant together," CM Ramesh stated.

He expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister, and the Union Ministers for acknowledging the sentiments of the people regarding the steel plant. "On behalf of the people of Andhra, I would like to thank the Prime Minister for giving a package to the steel plant. The Union Cabinet under Modi's leadership has taken a good decision," he added.

Kumaraswamy acknowledged the existing issues at the plant, particularly the struggles faced by workers amid delayed salaries. "I know that the workers are struggling due to non-payment of salaries. There may be a problem with salaries for another three months. I hope that the problems will be resolved after that. We are trying to save the plant. The workers should cooperate," he said.

After the meeting, the ministers also inspected the Training Center at the steel plant, underscoring the commitment of the central government to support and revitalize this critical industrial asset in Andhra Pradesh.