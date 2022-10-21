Unprecedented support for Amaravati farmers in Anaparthi

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): The Maha Padayatra of Amaravati farmers started from Kesavaram of Mandapeta constituency on Thursday, the 39th day. Farmers marched through Anaparthi to Ramavaram and walked about 14 kms.

In Anaparthi, farmers were given a warm welcome under the leadership of Telugu Desam leader N Ramakrishna Reddy. In some places, locals washed the feet of Amaravati farmers with milk and expressed their admiration. A lunch break was announced for the padayatra after reaching Anaparthi Savaram at noon. In the evening, the farmers reached Ramavaram of Anaparthi mandal. Stayed at the function hall in Ramavaram for the night.

JAC representatives said the padayatra from Ramavaram will reach Someswaram on Friday morning via Kutukuluru, Chintalarodu and Seethampet.

The padayatra got great response in rural areas, where women offered harati and welcomed farmers.

Villagers wished that this march, undertaken with great determination, would be successful. At some centres, youth burst firecrackers.

Leaders of TDP, Jana Sena, BJP, CPI and other political parties and public organisations expressed solidarity.