UP gang held, property worth Rs 75L recovered

Eluru: Eluru One Town Police have apprehended four members of inter-state gang of thieves and recovered approximately 41 kg of silver and 401 grams of gold, valued at around Rs 75 lakh.

On the intervening night of January 11-12, burglars drilled a hole in the rear wall of a jewellery shop in Main Bazaar, Eluru, and stole gold and silver ornaments. Special police teams were formed to investigate the incident.

On February 6, police detained four suspicious individuals near Chodimella Road, Eluru. Upon investigation, they were found to be involved in multiple burglaries across Eluru’s One Town, Two Town, and Three Town police station jurisdictions. Recovered items include stolen gold, silver, burglary tools, and a stolen motorcycle.

The accused are identified as Kuldeep Sharma of Bidauli in Uttar Pradesh; Manoj Kumar of Nainar Brahmad village in UP, Mahender of Azizpur village in UP and Rajesh Kusuwaha @ Titu of Nainar Brahmad village in UP.

Eluru One Town Inspector G Satyanarayana, SB CI B Adi Prasad, CCS CI Rajasekhar, Ganapavaram CI MV Subhash were the investigating officers. Investigation team includes SIs SK Madina Basha, M Surya Bhagavan, PCs R Mohan Krishna, B Nagarjuna, Nagaraju. Supporting officers are M Radha Krishna (HC), A Appanna (HC), Lavanya Kumar (HC); Fingerprint expert is Srinivas, IT Core team include HCs PV Satyanarayana, PCs B Ramakrishna, Gangadhar, Yesu Babu and GSSN Varma of Matrix Security Survey Lines.