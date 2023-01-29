UP men, women teams win 30th Federation Cup

Ongole (Prakasam District): Men's and women's teams from Uttar Pradesh won 30th Federation Cup National Tennis Ball Cricket Championship, which was concluded on Ongole on Sunday.

The championship was held for three days at PVR Boys High School grounds in Ongole from January 27 to 29. In the finals held on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh team played against Maharashtra in the women's category and won the cup, while the Uttar Pradesh men's team played against the Pondicherry men's team and won.

YSRCP youth leader Balineni Praneeth Reddy attended as the chief guest at prize distribution ceremony held in the evening and appreciated both men and women teams from Uttar Pradesh. He said that his family will always extend support to sports and extended his congratulations to all players.

Maddipadu AMC former chairman Maram Venkareddy, Tennis Ball Cricket Association district chairman P Janardhan, president Sivakoti, vice-president Md Hazeera Begum, Rayapati Aruna and others also participated in the programme and thanked the Tennis Ball Cricket Association national chairman Babar, secretary Imran and state secretary Prasad for supervising the tournament.