Upgrade technical skills, APPCB chief to staff

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) chairman Dr P Krishnaiah said in line with the aspirations of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu employees of the board must adopt smart work practices and continuously upgrade their technical skills. He was addressing newly recruited officers at a training programme at the APPCB head office here on Monday.

Dr Krishnaiah said that environmental governance is rapidly evolving and requires technically competent officers who can adapt to modern challenges. He urged the recruits to uphold professionalism and contribute meaningfully to the state’s environmental protection efforts. Kantilal Dande, principal secretary, environment, forest, science and technology department, who was the chief guest, said that young officers trained in reputed institutions choosing to serve in the APPCB reflects their commitment to public service. He called upon them to play a responsible role in safeguarding the environment in a time of increasing ecological challenges.

Appointment orders were given to 39 eligible candidates on October 14 and the training commenced on Monday.