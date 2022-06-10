Upholding the dignity of NTR lies with all: CJI

Tirupati: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana felt that cutting across political lines, the responsibility of upholding the dignity and respect of the great visionary and former chief minister NT Rama Rao at national and international level lies with everyone. Irrespective of caste, creed and regional differences this should happen and unless the language and culture are preserved, the future will become dark.

The CJI was addressing the first programme of birth centenary celebrations of NTR organised by NTR Centenary Festival Committee (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) and Nandanam Academy. The meeting was presided over by former union minister and NTR's daughter Daggubati Purandeswari.

He felt that NTR gave political birth to many leaders and they enjoyed power. He also made his indelible mark on the film industry. Still, he could not get Dadasaheb Phalke award or other reputed awards for which everyone should feel sorry. Had he been given such awards, definitely the value of those awards would have increased.

He brought several opposition parties together to make an alternative front and fought for a corruption free country, Justice Ramana said. Still, even the opposition parties have not honoured him properly. It was a pity that no one has made any attempt to uphold his dignity in Indian history.

Saying that there was much to say about him, the CJI said that he will write a book on NTR after his retirement. His close intimacy with NTR, how he always struggled for doing good to people, his thought process, etc., will all be elaborated in the book as was seen from a close corner. "When Congress swept the polls in 1984 after the demise of Indira Gandhi, TDP won around 35 Lok Sabha seats which is second only to the Congress. Still, the party was not given the opposition status which was an injustice in Indian politics," Justice Ramana observed.

Speaking on the occasion, Purandeswari said that they consider Tirupati as 'NTR's Karma Bhumi' as he was closely associated with the development of the temple city in many aspects. On behalf of NTR Centenary Festival Committee, they have planned to conduct 12 programmes in 12 centres in 12 months with each one focussing on one particular aspect in Telugu literature as a respect to the great leader. Accordingly, the first event at Tirupati was devoted to Avadhanam which is a unique process that belongs to only Telugu language. Noted 'Sata Sahasra Avadhani' Dr Medasani Mohan also spoke on the occasion and conducted Avadhanam during the programme. The first problem to the Avadhani was given by CJI N V Ramana who asked him to explain the greatness of NTR using the words Kathanayakudu, Prajanayakudu, Mahanayakudu, and Purana Purushudu which he successfully solved. An audio visual presentation was given on the life history of NTR before the beginning of the programme.