Urandur ZPHS adopts school Constitution

Tirupati: Zilla Parishad High School at Urandur village near Srikalahasti hosted a series of events to commemorate the Constitution Day on Tuesday, highlighting the significance of the Indian Constitution.

As part of the celebrations, the school organised a Constitution Assembly simulation, where 193 students participated as members of the mock Assembly.

Discussions during the event focused on fundamental rights, duties, directive principles, the division of powers between the Central and State governments, official languages and the reorganisation of States. Students actively engaged in debates, showcasing their understanding of constitutional principles. The mock Assembly culminated in the formal adoption of the school’s Constitution, written by the students themselves.

Headmistress Rajakumari presided as the president of the School Constitution Assembly, while social science teacher K Suresh served as the Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee. Chairmen of other committees included Ramesh Babu, Srinivasulu, Murali, Razia, Mallikarjuna, Shanti, Sumathi and Bindu.

The celebrations also included a collective recitation of the Preamble and the administration of the Constitution Day pledge. To further enhance students’ understanding and engagement, the school organised essay writing, elocution, drawing and quiz competitions, with prizes awarded to the winners.