Use all opportunities to come out of property, youth told

Parvathipuram: Parvthipuram Manyam district administration launched a special programme to generate employment. As part of this, they have organised an entrepreneurship awareness programme on Thursday at Girimitra Hall of Parvatipuram ITDA. The district administration is looking to involve the youth, who are interested to become entrepreneurs utilising the schemes under various programmes such as Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Skill Development, etc., It would be a good programme for the entrepreneurs, especially for the youth. The programme is associated with DRDA, Skill Development Corporation, MSME, DIC, other self-employment generation institutions and banks.

District collector A Shyam Prasad said that every opportunity should be utilised to come out of the poverty.

He urged industries department to develop skills in entrepreneurship and become an employer to provide employment to others.

DRDA project director Y Satyam Naidu, district industries officer M V Karunakar, district skill development officer U Sai Kumar and others attended.