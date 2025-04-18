Use of technology to prevent crime stressed

Markapur: Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory director IG Palaraju provided several suggestions on utilising technology to prevent crimes and commended the Prakasam district SP AR Damodar for achieving good progress through effective use of technology.

The IG of Police supervised the district crime review meeting held at Markapur through CCTNS via video conference on Thursday.

As part of the review meeting, the District SP Damodar instructed police officials to deliver justice to victims who come to police stations. He reviewed the status of pending cases station-wise, including arrests of criminals, investigations, evidence collection, and charge sheets. He specifically examined grave and non-grave cases, crimes against women, physical offenses, property crimes, and road accident cases. He also reviewed NBWs, FSL/RFSL pending reports, CCTNS MCR, and actions taken for case resolution.

The SP directed the officials to focus on long-pending cases and resolve them promptly through continuous supervision. He instructed the officers to expedite RFSL and FSL reports and immediately clear NBW warrants. He emphasised mandatory village visits by police officers. The SP advised officers to utilise both technology and scientific methods in investigations. He instructed strict legal action against those with criminal behaviour while maintaining surveillance on them, recommending PD Act proposals for habitual offenders. He stressed immediate action in cases involving girls and women.

SP Damodar recommended for conducting meetings with school/college teachers to raise awareness about “Good Touch, Bad Touch” among female students, regular vehicle checks and intensive drunk driving enforcement, forming special teams to apprehend property crime offenders and recover stolen property, monitoring jail releasesto keep track of former criminals, strengthening night patrols and visible policing to control thefts and robberies, creating awareness among residents and merchants about installing CC cameras in colonies and villages, organising awareness meetings on road safety to prevent accidents, taking strict action against those involved in antisocial activities like gutka, matka, and betting, and responding promptly to Shakti calls.

The SP concluded by urging police officers and staff to maintain discipline and carry out their duties with dedication to bring good recognition to the district police department.

Additional SP (Admin) K Nageswara Rao, DSPs Srinivasa Rao, Lakshminarayana, Sai Eshwar Yashwant, Nagaraju, Ramana Kumar, SB Inspector Raghavendra, DCRB CI Deva Prabhakar, IT Core CI Surya Narayana, CIs, SIs, and otherswere present.