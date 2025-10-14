UTF distributes free NMMS study material

Rajamahendravaram: The United Teachers Federation (UTF) distributed free study material to students appearing for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination in the district.

At a programme held at the UTF office in Rajamahendravaram, district president P Jayakar and general secretary A Shareef released the NMMS study material and distributed it to mandal-level representatives for onward delivery to students.

They said the material was being supplied free of cost to all districts in the State through a trust established by former MLC of Krishna, Guntur teachers’ constituency, KS Lakshmana Rao, in memory of his parents. The leaders said that these books are prepared by experienced educators, and many students who used them in the past had succeeded in securing the scholarship.

State committee member Rupas Rao, district vice-president M Vijaya Gowri, district secretary K Ramesh, and mandal representatives Anil Kumar, Vijay Babu, G Padma, G Rajashekar, and P Raju participated in the programme.