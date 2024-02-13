  • Menu
Utilise Central govt schemes properly: BJP

BJP senior leader P Surendra Reddy has appealed the people to utilise Central schemes in a proper manner.

Nellore: BJP senior leader P Surendra Reddy has appealed the people to utilise Central schemes in a proper manner. As part of the ongoing Vikasit Bharat programme held at 10 and 11 divisions of Nellore Municipal Corporation here on Monday, he pointed out that every welfare programme, which is being implemented by the State government, is running with Central funds.

He described the Central government sponsored Ayushman Bharath Yojana (ABY), which is now called as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) is one of the largest health insurance schemes in the world and a boon for poor and middle classes. He urged the people to enrol their names as they would get Rs 5 lakh medical insurance under this scheme.

Surendra Reddy said that it is unfortunate that the State government is canvasing Social Security Pensions (SSPs) as its own, which have 60 per cent of Central funds. He criticised that village secretariat staff are not up to the mark in distributing SSPs, instead they are misusing the funds for their vested interest. He claimed that Rs 10,000 being provided by the State government under Aasara scheme is in fact Central government’s scheme.

District Lead Bank Coordinator Ravisankar, Nodal Officer Pradeep Kumar, BJP leaders Harshavardhan, CS Reddy, GVT Prabhakar and others were present.

