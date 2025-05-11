Utilise govt opportunities, Ponguru urges women

Nellore: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has urged the women to utilize opportunities as the government is installing various welfare schemes of providing employment.

The M&U minister has inaugurated free tailoring center for women arranged by Backward Classes Corporation at 52nd division Ranganayakula pet in the city here on Saturday.

Speaking the occasion, the minister said that as part of initiative in providing social and economic empowerment to the women government has launched FTCs in all 175 constituencies entire the state.

He said that apart from 4,967 FTCs were allocated to Nellore city. He also said that government is spending total Rs 10.80crores of which Rs 21,798 is spent on each woman during 90 days of free training.

FTCis proposed to give training in two batches of which as many as 70 women in each batch and after completion of training the beneficiary would be provided Sewing Machine at free of cost.

Nellore Municipal Commissioner Y. O. Nandan BC Corporation ED Nirmala Devi, Nellore Urban Development Authority Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and others were present.