Live
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2023
- NorthEast strife...rooted in history - Part 1
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on August 4, 2023
- G20’s commitment to green and sustainable growth: A milestone for environmental prosperity
- Two major threats to India’s ‘Unity in Diversity’
- Supreme Court To Hear Rahul Gandhi's Plea Challenging Defamation Conviction And Disqualification
- BJP Raises Doubts On Congress' Involvement in Haryana Violence; Alleges Larger Conspiracy
- Haryana Clashes Update: 176 Arrested, 93 FIRs Filed; Internet Services Suspended, Curfew Relaxed
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2023
NorthEast strife...rooted in history - Part 1
Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on August 4, 2023
G20’s commitment to green and sustainable growth: A milestone for environmental prosperity
V-C lays stone for `1.45 cr power sub-station at SPMVV
To meet the increasing requirements of power at Sri Padmavati Mahila University (SPMVV), Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi laid the foundation stone for 315 KV power sub-station at a cost of Rs 1.45 crore and 320 KVA generator near School of Engineering and Technology on Thursday.
Tirupati: To meet the increasing requirements of power at Sri Padmavati Mahila University (SPMVV), Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi laid the foundation stone for 315 KV power sub-station at a cost of Rs 1.45 crore and 320 KVA generator near School of Engineering and Technology on Thursday. On the occasion, she said that these power sub-stations will be useful for the engineering college particularly the women’s hostels like Sabari and Kalyani. The construction will be completed in five to six months. With this, it will be possible for 24 hours power supply without any inconvenience to the students. Registrar Prof N Rajini, Prof Sujatha, executive engineer in-charge MV Srinivasulu, deputy executive engineer MC Krishna Reddy, TBI director Dr Suryakumar, engineering department staff, deans, heads of departments and faculty members of various schools have participated.