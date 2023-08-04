V-C lays stone for `1.45 cr power sub-station at SPMVV

Tirupati: To meet the increasing requirements of power at Sri Padmavati Mahila University (SPMVV), Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi laid the foundation stone for 315 KV power sub-station at a cost of Rs 1.45 crore and 320 KVA generator near School of Engineering and Technology on Thursday. On the occasion, she said that these power sub-stations will be useful for the engineering college particularly the women’s hostels like Sabari and Kalyani. The construction will be completed in five to six months. With this, it will be possible for 24 hours power supply without any inconvenience to the students. Registrar Prof N Rajini, Prof Sujatha, executive engineer in-charge MV Srinivasulu, deputy executive engineer MC Krishna Reddy, TBI director Dr Suryakumar, engineering department staff, deans, heads of departments and faculty members of various schools have participated.