V-TAPP-2024 tech fest launched at VIT-AP

Inavolu (Guntur district): VIT-AP University launched V-TAPP-2024 (VIT-AP Technical Fest) with the motto ‘Apply Knowledge, Improve Life, aiming at providing students with exceptional opportunities to demonstrate their talents and innovative ideas’ here on Thursday.

The launching marked the beginning of a two-day extravaganza that brings together students from various colleges, universities and institutions.

Chief coordinating officer of All India Council for Technical Education Dr Buddha Chandrasekhar, Director of IBM Innovation Centre for Education Vithal Madyalkar were chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

V-TAPP-2024 serves a dynamic platform for students to showcase their technological prowess, engage in interactive sessions, and acquire new skills.

Dr Buddha Chandrasekhar said that the National Education Policy (NEP) promotes the globalisation of education, envisioning India as a prominent global knowledge hub.

Vithal Madyalkar said that in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape, staying abreast of changing technologies has become imperative for students.

The tech events include Robot Race, Shark Tank VIT-AP, Fight Robots, Robo Soccer Lazer Ops, FrameX-Web Hack, Code Astra, Valorant, Lazer Show, FIFA X Jump Force, IPL Datathon, VR Cricket.

Convener Dr Sibi Chakkaravarthy Sethuraman, Dr Harikishan Kondaveeti, Dr Sudha Matte Ellison, co-convenors, Deputy Director (Student welfare) Dr Khadeer Pasha were also present.