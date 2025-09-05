Vadderas given 15% quota in mining leases: Kollu

Vijayawada: The coalition government is committed to supporting the economic empowerment of the Vaddera community, said minister for mines, geology, and excise, Kollu Ravindra, during a meeting with representatives of the Vaddera community at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Minister Ravindra began the meeting by paying tribute to Vaddere Obanna and announced that, in fulfilment of an election promise, the government has allotted a 15 per cent reservation in mining leases for the Vaddera community. Additionally, it will provide a 50 percent subsidy on seigniorage fees.

He clarified that these benefits apply to quarries for five types of minerals, including road metal, black metal, and gravel. He noted that there are over 300 Vaddera societies in the state and encouraged them to apply. To further support the community, the government is also working to transform Vadderas from laborers into entrepreneurs. Ravindra stated that the government would leverage the MSME scheme to help them succeed in business.

The minister assured the community that they would be provided with necessary tools and equipment through the BC welfare department, corporations, and the Adarana scheme. He also announced that three-month-long awareness programmes would be conducted for quarry applicants.

Praveen Kumar, director and secretary of mines and geology, said that the reservation and subsidy policies are intended to improve the lives of Vadderas who depend on the mining sector.

He added that awareness sessions would be organized at the district level to help societies obtain leases and that the mines and geology, industries, and environment departments would coordinate to facilitate this.

Vaddera Corporation chairman Mallela Eswar, former chairman Devalla Murali, and other representatives of the Vaddera community.