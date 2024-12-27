Vaikunta Dwara Darshan: Only those with tokens, tickets to be allowed

Tirumala: TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary along with CVSO Sridhar, held a review meeting with TTD department heads at Annamayya Bhavan on Thursday evening at Tirumala over the arrangements to be made for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan to devotees from January 10 to 19 next and directed the officials to make fool-proof arrangements and ensure that the devotees are not put to any sort inconvenience

Only devotees with tokens and tickets will be allowed to visit Tirumala for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan during the 10 days. Devotees will be allowed to visit Tirumala only on the allotted date of visit.

VIP break darshans will be cancelled for 10 days except for protocol dignitaries. Special dar-shans for parents with infants, elderly, disabled, defence, NRIs remain cancelled during the 10-day period.

There will be no special darshan arrangements for Govindamala devotees. Only devotees with darshan tokens and tickets will be allowed for darshan.

Advance reservation of rooms on Vaikunta Dwara darshan days will be cancelled. Steps will be taken to ensure that all counters at the laddu sales complex are open so that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

Steps will be taken to keep 3.5 lakh laddus available every day and an additional 3.5 lakh lad-dus as a buffer stock. Necessary security arrangements have been made in coordination with the police.

Steps also will be taken to ensure that devotees do not suffer from extreme cold. Precaution-ary measures to prevent power outages were also made

Continuous distribution of Anna Prasadam, drinking water, tea, coffee, milk and snacks to devotees for all the days of Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam. Special parking spaces will be set up in Tirumala on the day of Vaikunta Ekadasi to avoid traffic problems. Free buses will be arranged to go from the parking lot to the queue line. Spe-cial attention will be paid for electrical and flower decorations in Tirumala.

The services of 3,000 young Srivari Sevaks, scouts and guides will be used to manage the queue lines and assist devotees.