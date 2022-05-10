Vaishno Devi Board studies on functioning of TTD

Tirupati: A team of officials from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Khatra, Jammu and Kashmir arrived here on Monday to study the functioning of the TTD including management of temples including the famed Lord Venkateswara temple, Tirumala, crowd management and also its other activities including social services in the field of health, education, support to construct new temples and rejuvenation of ancient temples.

TTD senior officials at a meeting in SVETA briefed the team comprising Joint Executive Officer Dr Sunil Sharma, other temple officials including Viswajit Singh, Dineesh Gupta, Shammi Sharma on the TTD set up and also its activities. SVETA Director Prasanti explained about the temple management including the daily rituals and measures in place for the smooth movement of pilgrims arriving in thousands for darshan.

Chief Audit Officer Sesha Sailendra spoke on the employees including staff pattern involved in TTD administration. In the afternoon, the team visited SV Gosala, Govinda Raja Swamy temple, Panchagavya manufacturing unit, IT wing and SVBC.

On Tuesday, the team visits all departments in Tirumala after darshan of Srivaru, according to a release from TTD here on Monday.