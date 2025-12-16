Vajpayee inspiration for all: Madhav

Nellore: BJP state president PVN Madhav has said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an inspiration to the future generations.

As part of the Atal-Modi Suparipalana Yatra, Health Minister P. Satya Kumar Yadav, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy were present at Harinadhapuram on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Vajpayee, was responsible for bringing recognition to India by implementing secular ideals. The BJP leader has recalled that 'Atal' who hails from ordinary family started his career as a 'Swayam Sevek' in Rastreeya Swayam Sevak Sangh(RSS) and occupied highest position as Indian Prime Minister due to his principles and patriotism.

On the occasion, Madhav recalled the words of Vajpayee that as an Indian he felt proud to participate in the Independence struggle.

The state president recalled 'witty and sensitive remarks' by 'Atal' as opposition leader in the Parliament has larger attention of ruling congress.

Even Prime Minister Nehru was overwhelmed by Vajpayee's speeches and admired him as a nice orator.

He said that Vajpayee showed India's strength with nuclear tests and the Kargil War. Modi, who revoked Article 370 in Kashmir, fulfilled Vajpayee's ambition.

He said that Vajpayee was the pioneer of national highways, roads in rural areas, food for work scheme, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, gas connection, telecom connections.

“It was a great pleasure to unveil the statue of a great man who followed values in politics,” Madhav asid.The Chennai-Nellore highway is the main one. To give a future to the future generation, Vajpayee's Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan continues even today in his education campaign. Such relations still continue between the central and state

While describing Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a remarkable political personality in Indian politics, Health Minister P Satya Kumar Yadav has lauded the patriotism of Vajpayee.

He said that Vajpayee was in the opposition for 63 years, despite many adverse circumstances, he did not give up the principles he believed in.

MLAs Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, MLC Beeda Ravichandra, BJP district president S. Vamsidhar Reddy, RTC Zonal Chairman Sannapureddy Suresh and others were present.