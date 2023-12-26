  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vajpayee’s birth anniversary celebrated

BJP leaders celebrating birth anniversary of AB Vajpayee in Eluru on Monday
x

BJP leaders celebrating birth anniversary of AB Vajpayee in Eluru on Monday

Highlights

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary was celebrated on a grand note at BJP district office here on Monday.

Eluru: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary was celebrated on a grand note at BJP district office here on Monday.

The party state general secretary G Sitaramanjaneya Chowdhary garlanded the portrait of Vajpayee and paid tributes.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the life of Vajpayee is an inspiration to present day leaders.

BJP leaders K Lakshminaryana, Ch Vikram Kishore, K Krishna Prasad, ND Bhaskara Rao, G Rambabu and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X