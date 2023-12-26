Vajpayee’s birth anniversary celebrated

Live
Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary was celebrated on a grand note at BJP district office here on Monday.
Eluru: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary was celebrated on a grand note at BJP district office here on Monday.
The party state general secretary G Sitaramanjaneya Chowdhary garlanded the portrait of Vajpayee and paid tributes.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the life of Vajpayee is an inspiration to present day leaders.
BJP leaders K Lakshminaryana, Ch Vikram Kishore, K Krishna Prasad, ND Bhaskara Rao, G Rambabu and others were present.
