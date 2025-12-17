Vajpayee’s role in infra development draws praise

Bapatla: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee earned the rare distinction of being an ‘Ajata Shatru’ (Man without enemies) in Indian politics, respected across party lines. He was speaking on Tuesday when the Atal Sandesh–Modi Suparipalana Yatra reached Bapatla.

The minister, along with ministers Anagani Sathya Prasad and Kolusu Parthasarathy and BJP state president P V N Madhav, unveiled the bronze statue of Vajpayee.

Addressing the gathering, Ravi Kumar described Vajpayee as a beloved son of Bharat Mata who rendered unparalleled service to the nation. He recalled that Vajpayee was elected nine times to the Lok Sabha and twice to the Rajya Sabha and served as Prime Minister on three occasions.

Even after losing the Prime Minister’s post by a single vote, Vajpayee stepped down with dignity, setting a high benchmark for democratic values and winning the hearts of millions of Indians.

Ravi Kumar said Vajpayee firmly believed strong infrastructure was the key to rapid national development. With this vision, he launched the Golden Quadrilateral Project, transforming road connectivity across the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. He noted that nearly eight lakh km of rural roads and about 5,000 km of national highways were developed during that period, laying a strong foundation for India’s growth. Vajpayee, he said, always placed national interest above political considerations and also united 23 political parties, besides playing a key role in making Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam the President of India.

The minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inspired by Vajpayee’s ideals and vision, is carrying forward the journey of national development with renewed momentum.

He pointed out that initiatives such as Vande Bharat trains reflect this commitment, especially in modernising the railway sector.

Ravi Kumar expressed happiness that participating in the unveiling of Vajpayee’s bronze statue was a proud and unforgettable moment in his life. Leaders of alliance parties and other dignitaries attended the programme.