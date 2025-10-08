Valmiki Jayanti celebrated grandly

Puttaparthi: Valmiki Jayanti was celebrated with grandeur at Abdul Kalam Shadi Mahal in Puttaparthi on Tuesday.

The event witnessed the participation of MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, former Minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy, District Collector Shyam Prasad, state directors, Valmiki community members, and local leaders. The celebrations began with floral tributes offered to Maharshi Valmiki’s portrait. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Sindhura Reddy hailed Valmiki as the Adikavi and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for declaring Valmiki Jayanti as a State festival. She noted that Valmiki’s transformation from a hunter named Ratnakar into a revered sage who authored the Ramayana stands as a guiding light for humanity. She added that the Ramayana continues to provide lessons on friendship, brotherhood, and family values, making it a timeless epic. The MLA also reiterated her commitment to work for the welfare of the Valmiki Boya community and supported their demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Former Minister Dr Raghunath Reddy described Valmiki as a “Yugapurusha” whose Ramayana showcased ideal governance and righteous living. He recalled that the State Assembly had already passed a resolution seeking ST status for the Valmiki Boya community.

District Collector Shyam Prasad called upon youth to take inspiration from Valmiki’s life. Various community leaders urged the government to establish a Valmiki Bhavan with a statue in Puttaparthi district headquarters. Later, floral tributes were also paid to Valmiki statues at Bukkapatnam and Kotta Cheruvu, with MLA Sindhura Reddy and Dr Raghunath Reddy participating along with local representatives and Valmiki community members.