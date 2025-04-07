Live
Value-based education is necessary
Kurnool: Former MP TG Venkatesh stated value-based education is the need of the day in today’s society. He participated in the graduation and Parents’ Day programme at Sri Lakshmi School at NR Peta in Kurnool on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, TG Venkatesh suggested students to prepare a plan to study to have a bright future. “You need to have power of imagination and analysis to become competent citizens in future”. He said that in accordance with the changing times, students should develop interest in all fields. Later, he handed over graduation certificates to the children. Institution’s chairman and director P Deekshith, correspondent P Sheshanna, secretary Arunasree, principal Madhavilatha and others participated in the programme.