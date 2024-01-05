Live
- BJP leaders KNR and others bid farewell to the Union Minister in Visakha
- New Delhi: Wrestling Federation of India to challenge suspension in court
- Bedridden women given enhanced pension in Eluru
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashed, check the rates on 05 January 2024
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 05 January, 2024
- MVV Satyanarayana conducts padayatra in 11th ward of Visakhapatanam
- New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal ‘real face’ exposed
- YSRCP MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy expressed support to Rayalaseema Sagunyeti Sadhan Samiti
- Vamsi Krishna Srinivas was appointed as Janasena Party's Visakha City president.
- New Delhi: LG recommends CBI probe into ‘fake’ tests at Mohalla Clinics
Uttarandhra Rashtriya Samithi founder president Raju Goud congratulated BC leader Vamsi Krishna Srinivas who was appointed as Janasena Party's Visakha City president.
In the upcoming 2024 general elections, the Janasena-TDP alliance will work hard to win 53 assembly and eight MP seats in Uttarandhra.
They said that they want end the YSRCP rule who is trampling on the weaker sections.
