Vamsi Krishna Srinivas was appointed as Janasena Party's Visakha City president.

Vamsi Krishna Srinivas was appointed as Janasena Partys Visakha City president.
Uttarandhra Rashtriya Samithi founder president Raju Goud congratulated BC leader Vamsi Krishna Srinivas who was appointed as Janasena Party's Visakha City president.

In the upcoming 2024 general elections, the Janasena-TDP alliance will work hard to win 53 assembly and eight MP seats in Uttarandhra.

They said that they want end the YSRCP rule who is trampling on the weaker sections.

