VAN facilitated for electricity bill payment

Just In
Visakhapatnam: Bill payment transactions can easily be completed by linking virtual account numbers (VAN) assigned to them with their bank accounts, said APEPDCL CMD Immadi Prudhvi Tej.
The allotment of VAN for payment of electricity bills of HT consumers was initiated by APEPDCL CMD Prudhvi Tej at the corporate office in Visakhapatnam.
Speaking on the occasion, the CMD said virtual account numbers have been allotted by State Bank of India for bill payment.
A unique 16-digit virtual account number is allotted to each HT user for personal identification and consumers can pay bills anytime through the VAN, he informed.
The virtual account numbers allotted to HT users will be notified through SMS, email and WhatsApp numbers registered with the company, said Prudhvi Tej.
Director (Finance) D Chandram, CGMs P Srinivas, M Ravindra, SBI DGM Pankaj Kumar participated in the programme.