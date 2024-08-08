Vande Bharat to stop at Samalkot for six more months

Visakhapatnam : The experimental stoppage of Vande Bharat Express train at Samalkot railway station has further been extended for a period of six months.

Accordingly, Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad (20833) and Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam (20834) Vande Bharat express trains have been provided with stoppage at Samalkot.

It will continue for a period of six months, starting from August 3. Passengers are requested to make use of this facility.

Meanwhile, owing to the traffic and power block for reconstruction of the bridge between Chennai Central and Basin Bridge in the Chennai division, some of the trains will run in a diverted route. Alappuzha–Dhanbad Jn Express (13352) leaving Alappuzha at 6 am on August 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, will be diverted to run via Podanur- Irugur- Surathkal skipping stoppage at Coimbatore. Additional stoppages will be provided at Podanur for the benefit of passengers.



Short termination

Due to rains in the Kirandul area in KK line, some of the coaching trains will be short terminated. They include Visakhapatnam- Kirandul passenger special (08551) leaving Visakhapatnam from August 8 to 14 will be short terminated at Dantewada.

In return, Kirandul-Visakhapatnam passenger special (08552) will start from Dantewada instead of Kirandul from august 9 to 15.

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express (18514) leaving Visakhapatnam from August 8 to 14 will be short terminated at Dantewada. In return, Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express (18513) will start from Dantewada instead of Kirandul from August 9 to 15. Hence there will be no services of this train between Kirandul -Dantewada on the above dates. Passengers are requested to take note of the changes. Due to operational constraints, the train No: 02863 leaving Howrah on August 8 and on 15 will be cancelled. Following a traffic block for execution of safety related modernisation works in Salem Division Alappuzha-Dhanbad Bokaro express (13352) leaving Alappuzha on 8th, 10th. 13th, 15th, 17th, 20th, 22nd, 24th, 27th and 29th of August will run in a diverted route via Podanur, Irugur, Surathkal.

Ernakulam- Tata Nagar express (18190) leaving Ernakulam on 8th, 10th. 13th, 15th, 17th, 20th, 22nd, 24th, 27th and 29th of August will run in a diverted route via Podanur, Coimbatore, Irugur. Due to non-interlock works at Kalumna station in connection with Rajnandgaon – Kaluma third line work of Nagpur Division of South East Central Railway, some of the trains will be cancelled or diverted.

Gandhidham-Puri express (22973) leaving Gandhidham on August 14 will be cancelled. Puri-Gandhi Dham express (22974) leaving Puri on August 17 will be cancelled.

Diversion of trains

Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin express (12807) leaving Visakhapatnam on 10th, 11th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 18th of August will run in a diverted route via Vijayawada- Balharshah-Nagpur. Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam express (12808) leaving Nizamddin on 8th, 12th, 13th, 15th, 16th, 17th, and 20th of August will run in a diverted route via Nagpur- Balharshah- Vijayawada.

Visakhapatnam-LTT express (22847) leaving Visakhapatnam on 18th August will run in a diverted route via Vijayawada-Balharshah-Wardha-Bhusaval

LTT- Visakhapatnam express (22848) leaving LTT on August 20 will run in a diverted route via Bhusaval-Wardha-Balharshah-Vijayawada.