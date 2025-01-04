Vangalapudi Anitha Advocates Stronger Measures Against Marijuana Transportation"

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha Vangalapudi has instructed local police to intensify efforts against the transportation of marijuana. This directive came after her surprise inspection at the Sabbavaram police station on Saturday, where she reviewed operational protocols including the functionality of CCTV cameras and examined records pertaining to known offenders.

During her visit, Minister Anitha Vangalapudi urged police officials to prioritize road safety and address the rising number of accidents, highlighting the need for vigilance in protecting the community.

Earlier in the day, the Minister attended the launch of the Dokka Seethamma midday meal scheme at Sabbavaram Government Junior College. Alongside Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, Anakapalle District Collector Vijayakrishnan, and TDP in-charge Gandi Bajji, she engaged with students and shared a meal with them.

Speaking at the event, Home Minister Vangalapudi emphasized the importance of education and discipline, urging students to commit to their studies. She reflected on the values instilled in her by her father, describing education as a vital asset for future generations. She criticized the perception of government institutions as lacking in quality, highlighting the support of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan in promoting the value of education.

Minister Vangalapudi expressed her concern over the impact of drug use on youth, noting that even young children are succumbing to the influence of marijuana. She cautioned them against jeopardizing their futures and revealed that the Eagle Action Team is actively deployed to combat marijuana cultivation and distribution, utilizing technology to enhance their efforts.

The Home Minister reassured that the minor issues concerning Sabbavaram Junior College would be addressed promptly, reinforcing her commitment to the welfare of students in the region.