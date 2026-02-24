Varla calls Jagan ‘traitor of Dalits’

Mangalagiri: TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Monday launched a sharp attack on former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of betraying the Dalit community during his five-year tenure.

Addressing the media at NTR Bhavan, Ramaiah alleged that though Jagan repeatedly claimed Dalits were like his own relatives, his government failed to protect their rights. Citing the Supreme Court’s recent observations in the Ananta Babu case, he said the court termed the earlier police investigation “perfunctory” and remarked that “Khakhi and Khaddar” worked together to shield the accused. The case pertains to YSRCP MLC Ananta Babu, accused of murdering his Dalit driver Subrahmanyam.

Ramaiah questioned Jagan’s moral authority, asking how he could continue to claim solidarity with Dalits when such incidents occurred under his leadership. He welcomed the action taken by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, including the suspension of four police officers linked to the case.

The TDP leader demanded further action against senior officials who supervised the probe and called for a special investigation team (SIT) to reopen cases involving Dalit victims during the previous regime.