Varma praises Pawan’s role in coalition govt formation

Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma praised Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, stating that the very mention of his name sends shivers down YS Jagan’s spine. Varma described Kalyan as a great individual who saved the state from a destructive force.

On Tuesday, NDA coalition leaders celebrated Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s birthday with a grand event at the BJP’s Narasapuram Parliament office in Bhimavaram. After cutting the cake, Varma spoke, emphasising Kalyan’s crucial and active role in forming the coalition government in the state.

Varma lauded Kalyan as a great leader who has initiated revolutionary changes in the state as Minister for Panchayat Raj.

BJP District President Sridevi, former Narasapuram MLA Bandaru Madhava Naidu, TDP in-charge Potturi Ramaraju, DCMS Chairman Chaganti Murali Krishna (Chinna), BJP District General Secretary Vinod Varma, Kotipalli Venkateswara Rao, Valavala Nani, Polisetti Nalini, Srinivas, and Jakkam Srimannarayana, and others participated.