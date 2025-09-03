Live
- Duleep Trophy: Iyer, Jaiswal and Thakur eye big performances for strong West Zone
- Rs 2.75 crore for Gurdaspur, Rs 50 lakh for Amritsar: AAP MP allocates MPLADS funds for flood-hit Punjab
- Bengal school job case: ED suspects tainted candidates' list truncated to show lower crime proceeds
- National ranking TT returns to Delhi after 13 years
- PVL begins on Oct 2; final set for Oct 26
- India ready for Korean challenge in Super 4s
- Bhambri relishes US Open journey, draws inspiration from India’s sporting legacy
- Age is NO bar
- Shrenu Parikh finds peace in Kerala’s backwaters with Ayurvedic detox
- Ghaati Movie Booking Open Now | Release Date September 5, 2025
Varma praises Pawan’s role in coalition govt formation
Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma praised Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, stating...
Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma praised Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, stating that the very mention of his name sends shivers down YS Jagan’s spine. Varma described Kalyan as a great individual who saved the state from a destructive force.
On Tuesday, NDA coalition leaders celebrated Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s birthday with a grand event at the BJP’s Narasapuram Parliament office in Bhimavaram. After cutting the cake, Varma spoke, emphasising Kalyan’s crucial and active role in forming the coalition government in the state.
Varma lauded Kalyan as a great leader who has initiated revolutionary changes in the state as Minister for Panchayat Raj.
BJP District President Sridevi, former Narasapuram MLA Bandaru Madhava Naidu, TDP in-charge Potturi Ramaraju, DCMS Chairman Chaganti Murali Krishna (Chinna), BJP District General Secretary Vinod Varma, Kotipalli Venkateswara Rao, Valavala Nani, Polisetti Nalini, Srinivas, and Jakkam Srimannarayana, and others participated.