Varun's appointment as AHUDA chief infused new vigour in JSP cadres

Anantapur: The appointment of Jana Sena Party district president TC Varun as the chairman of Anantapur, Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA) has infused new life into the party cadres, who felt left-out and unrecognised due to the alliance compulsions involving TDP, BJP and JSP.

JSP district president TC Varun Kumar is an active leader right from the inception of the party and has been with the party during thick and thin. JSP president Pawan Kalyan had promised to give party ticket to Varun, but the latter had to sacrifice the ticket due to the seat-sharing between the alliance parties.