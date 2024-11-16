Live
- Empowering the future through quality education
- M4 MacBook Pro: Quantum Dot Display Enhances Colour and Motion Performance
- Three-tier probe on in Jhansi hospital blaze, says UP Dy CM Maurya
- ‘This is India’s century’, says PM Modi; urges all to aim for ‘Viksit Bharat’
- Crisil sees $7-trn GDP by 2031
- IAEA chief visits Iran's nuclear facilities
- Ambika Foundation distributes medicines to elderly
- AI can boost early diagnosis of liver disease: Study
- Varun's appointment as AHUDA chief infused new vigour in JSP cadres
- Lokayukta, HRC will remain in Kurnool: Minister Bharath
Just In
Varun's appointment as AHUDA chief infused new vigour in JSP cadres
Highlights
The appointment of Jana Sena Party district president TC Varun as the chairman of Anantapur, Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA) has infused new life into the party cadres, who felt left-out and unrecognised due to the alliance compulsions involving TDP, BJP and JSP.
Anantapur: The appointment of Jana Sena Party district president TC Varun as the chairman of Anantapur, Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA) has infused new life into the party cadres, who felt left-out and unrecognised due to the alliance compulsions involving TDP, BJP and JSP.
JSP district president TC Varun Kumar is an active leader right from the inception of the party and has been with the party during thick and thin. JSP president Pawan Kalyan had promised to give party ticket to Varun, but the latter had to sacrifice the ticket due to the seat-sharing between the alliance parties.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS