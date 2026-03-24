Vasantha Navaratri festivities continue

Vijayawada: The ongoing Vasantha Navaratri Mahotsavams at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada are being celebrated with great religious fervour and devotion.

On the fifth day of the festivities on Monday, special rituals were performed with traditional grandeur. The presiding deity was offered a Pushparchana (floral worship) at the puja mandapam with deep devotion.

Priests conducted the ritual as per sacred traditions using five types of auspicious leaves and flowers, including white Jilledu, Maredu leaves, Tulasi, Maruvam and Davanam. Chairman of the temple Trust Board, Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi, along with board members, participated in the rituals and offered prayers. Members, including Avvaru Srinivasa Rao, Gudapati Venkata Sarojini Devi, GV Nageswara Rao, Jinka Lakshmi Devi, Manne Kalavathi, Moru Sravanti, Padmavathi Thakur, Panabaka Bhulakshmi, Penumatsa Raghava Raju, Subrahmanya Kumar Eleswarapu, Sukasi Saritha, Tamballapalli Ramadevi, Thotakura Venkata Ramana Rao, Tarigoppula Parvathi and Marthi Ramabrahmam took part in the sacred service. Meanwhile, the Devasthanam Trust Board meeting is scheduled to be held on March 28 at the 4th-floor meeting hall of Mallikharjuna Mahamandapam at 3 pm. Chairman Borra Radhakrishna, along with trust board members, ex-officio members and special invitees, will deliberate on temple development and other key issues.