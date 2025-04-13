Vasanthotsavam concludes

Tirumala: The three-day annual Vasanthotsavam concluded on a grand note at Vasanta Mandapam in Tirumala on Saturday evening. Snapapna Tirumanjanam was rendered to the Utsava deities of Sri Malayappa-Sridevi-Bhudevi, Sri Kodandarama-Sita Devi-Lakshmana Swamy-Anjaneya, Sri Rukmini-Sri Krishna Swamy in a befitting manner amidst recitation of rhythmic vedic hymns by the priests.

Annual Vasanthotsavam is performed in Tirumala on the auspicious days of Trayodasi, Chaturdasi and Pournami in Chaitra month (March/April) every year. Sri Malayappa and His Consorts are given aromatic bath on these three days which is believed to give a soothing relief to the deities from the scorching Sun.

HH Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Deputy EO Lokanatham, Peishkar Rama Krishna and other officials, devotees participated in this festival.