Vasathi Deevena to benefit 74,057 students in Kadapa

Kadapa: As many as 74,057 students will be benefitted under the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena (JVD) as first installment of Rs 71.62 crore for 2020-21 released by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

Speaking after crediting the amount by chief minister, Collector CH Harikiran said Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for launching several schemes in education sector and spending adequate amount of funds for providing sophisticated infrastructure to schools and colleges.

He said that government was paying Rs 10,000 to ITI, Rs 15,000 to polytechnic, Rs 20,000 to degree students irrespective of caste and creed for mess and accommodation under JVD scheme.

He said the beneficiaries can contact concerned department officials or state government call no 1902 if they have any doubts.

On the occasion, the students participated in video conference with the chief minister and shared their experiences with him. Industries Development Advisor R Veera Reddy and JC Dharmachandra Reddy were present.