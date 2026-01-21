Vasavi Martha - a symbol of sacrifice

Puttaparthi: Former Minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy described Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari as a true symbol of sacrifice and devotion. As part of the Vasavi Matha Atmarpana Day celebrations, he offered special prayers at Vasavi temples in Kotha Cheruvu, Bukkapatnam, and Puttaparthi on Tuesday.

He was accorded a warm welcome by members of the Arya Vaisya community at each temple. After performing special rituals and receiving teertha prasadam, he said that following the formation of the coalition government, Atmarpana Day of Goddess Vasavi Parameshwari revered as the deity of the Arya Vaisya community has been officially recognized and is being celebrated as a state festival across Andhra Pradesh.

He recalled that Goddess Vasavi, born into the Arya Vaisya community, sacrificed her life to uphold dharma and protect others from injustice when King Vishnuvardhana tried to marry her by force.

Her supreme sacrifice, he said, stands as an eternal example of virtue and courage.

Arya Vaisya leaders and temple committee members felicitated Dr Raghunath Reddy with garlands and shawls.

Community leaders including Prashanth Kumar, Venkata Narayana, Partha, Vishwanath, Mallikarjun, Prakash Raja, Madhu, and Naveen participated along with leaders of allied political parties.

Later, Dr Raghunath Reddy visited former MPP Balu at Bukkapatnam, who is currently unwell, and enquired about his health, wishing him a speedy recovery.