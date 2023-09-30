Vasireddy Padma complains to DGP against TDP leader over remarks on RK Roja

The Andhra Pradesh State Women's Commission Chairperson, Vasireddy Padma, has expressed her concern over the despicable comments made by TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana against Minister Roja. In a letter addressed to the Director General of Police (DGP), Padma has requested the immediate arrest of Bandaru Satyanarayana and the registration of a case against him.

Padma has strongly condemned the use of vile language by Bandaru and has highlighted the need for strict action against him for holding press meetings against a woman leader in politics. She has mentioned that several women leaders and lawyers have approached the Women's Commission to report Bandaru's inappropriate comments about Minister Roja.

In an effort to address this issue seriously, Padma has also written a letter to the chairperson of the National Commission for Women, bringing to their attention the behaviour of former ministers like Bandaru Satyanarayana, who have displayed cruelty even towards women ministers. Women Commission members K Jayashree, Gajjala Lakshmi, Geddam Uma, Boosi Vineeta, and Rokhaya Begum have expressed their solidarity with Minister Roja.