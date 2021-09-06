  • Menu
Vasireddy Padma inquires over AP SSC board employees complaint alleging harassment

The Andhra Pradesh State Women's Commission on Monday held an inquiry into the complaints of SSC board employees. Female employees working on the SSC board had complained with the Women's Commission a few days ago alleging harassment against them

The Andhra Pradesh State Women's Commission on Monday held an inquiry into the complaints of SSC board employees. Female employees working on the SSC board had complained with the Women's Commission a few days ago alleging harassment against them. Recently, an inquiry was held under the auspices of Women's Commission Chairman Vasireddy Padma. Vasireddy Padma spoke on the occasion.

She said that they will soon submit an investigation report detailing allegations of harassment on employees of the SSC board. An internal grievance committee will be set up soon and action will be taken. "Women employees are always welcome to lodge complain," she said.

Vasireddy Padma further said that they would not interfere in the job responsibilities of various departments but would take other incidents of harassment against women seriously.

