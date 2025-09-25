Vastralaya Shopping Mall launched in Kurnool

Kurnool: Film actress Nidhi Agarwal, along with MP Bastipati Nagaraju, and former Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh, inaugurated Vastralaya Shopping Mall in Kurnool on Wednesday. The actress created a buzz by displaying sarees in the shopping mall.

Later speaking at a media conference, Vastralaya Mall manager Gopal Reddy said that unlimited collections and excellent models for all age groups are available at affordable prices. One-gram gold ornaments also available, he added.

From Wednesday to Diwali festival, a lucky draw will be held every day on every purchase worth Rs 1,000 and valuable gifts will be given to the winners.