Live
- Minister inaugurates GCC of US-based healthcare major
- Telangana CID dismantles first-ever inter-state illegal online betting network
- Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 25 September, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today, check the rates on 25 September, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today, check the rates on 25 September, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today, check the rates on 25 September, 2025
- TGPSC announces Group 1 final results
- Govt committed to all-round devpt of women: Ministers
- PM Modi to inaugurate World Food India 2025 today, showcasing India as 'global food hub'
- Revenue growth remained sluggish in Telangana in Aug: CAG report
Vastralaya Shopping Mall launched in Kurnool
Highlights
Kurnool: Film actress Nidhi Agarwal, along with MP Bastipati Nagaraju, and former Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh, inaugurated Vastralaya Shopping Mall in...
Kurnool: Film actress Nidhi Agarwal, along with MP Bastipati Nagaraju, and former Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh, inaugurated Vastralaya Shopping Mall in Kurnool on Wednesday. The actress created a buzz by displaying sarees in the shopping mall.
Later speaking at a media conference, Vastralaya Mall manager Gopal Reddy said that unlimited collections and excellent models for all age groups are available at affordable prices. One-gram gold ornaments also available, he added.
From Wednesday to Diwali festival, a lucky draw will be held every day on every purchase worth Rs 1,000 and valuable gifts will be given to the winners.
Next Story