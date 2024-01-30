Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar express satisfaction over the development in state

Visakhapatnam Constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar expressed his satisfaction with the current state of affairs, stating that the state is experiencing a period of prosperity like never before. He mentioned that "Prajadarbar" sessions are being held every Tuesday and Friday in five different areas, which are open to the public. He also announced that a program on the Asara scheme will be conducted with 6,000 women in the South Constituency. MLA Vasupalli highlighted that the YCP is a party dedicated to the upliftment of the poor, and Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has implemented various welfare schemes to benefit them.

He mentioned that he is working tirelessly to provide justice to every poor person, resolving issues related to housing, land, and construction. Additionally, he mentioned that health and financial assistance are being provided to the poor three days a week. MLA Vasupalli expressed confidence in the YCP winning in all 175 constituencies. Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy stated that the recent "Siddham" program has made the opposition nervous. He criticized TDP leader Chandrababu for his dishonest and corrupt practices and informed the Speaker about this issue.

MLA Vasupalli Ganeshkumar mentioned that these concerns were discussed during a recent meeting with the Speaker, and legal action will be taken if Chandrababu leaves the party. At the Praja Darbar, various public issues were addressed, and the regularization of 11,200 staff nurses working in government hospitals since 2010 was discussed, which will benefit 139,000 people. The MLA was accompanied by several politicians and leaders at the event.