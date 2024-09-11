Veda Vidvat Sadassus to be held

Tirumala: During the ensuing annual Brahmotsavam at Tirumala from October 4-12, under the aegis of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Higher Vedic Studies of TTD, Sri Srinivasa Veda Vidvat Sadassus will be organised with renowned Vedic scholars at Nada Neerajanam at Tirumala.

Every morning from 5 am to 6.30 am, Chaturveda Parayanam and a conference on Vedic subjects will be conducted with prominent persons and Vedic scholars representing various parts of the country taking part.

Lectures will be delivered on modern science in the Vedas, Sanatana Dharma in the Vedas, Purusharthas in the Vedas, Vedic language needed by the society, Bhagwat Tattva in the Vedas, Veda - Vedangas, Veda - Upanishads and other topics.