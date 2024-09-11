Live
- Apple reaches $5 billion in iPhone exports from India in April-August period
- Here’s How Amitabh Bachchan Became a Superstar with Salim-Javed’s Iconic Films
- Diego Gomez strikes as Paraguay stun Brazil in World Cup qualifier
- Israel releases footage of Gaza tunnel where six hostages were found dead
- Pawan Kalyan meets Revanth Reddy, hands over Rs 1 crore cheque for CM's relief fund
- Kangana Ranaut Offloads Bandra Bungalow for Rs 32 Crore
- Pawan Kalyan Reviews Eleru Overflows Amid Widespread Agricultural Devastation
- CM Revanth Reddy Attends Passing Out Parade of SI and ASI Cadets at State Police Academy
- Rahul Gandhi claims China occupied 4000 sq km land in Ladakh
- Hema panel report: SIT takes over probe under Kerala HC's watchful eyes
Veda Vidvat Sadassus to be held
Tirumala: During the ensuing annual Brahmotsavam at Tirumala from October 4-12, under the aegis of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Higher Vedic Studies of TTD, Sri Srinivasa Veda Vidvat Sadassus will be organised with renowned Vedic scholars at Nada Neerajanam at Tirumala.
Every morning from 5 am to 6.30 am, Chaturveda Parayanam and a conference on Vedic subjects will be conducted with prominent persons and Vedic scholars representing various parts of the country taking part.
Lectures will be delivered on modern science in the Vedas, Sanatana Dharma in the Vedas, Purusharthas in the Vedas, Vedic language needed by the society, Bhagwat Tattva in the Vedas, Veda - Vedangas, Veda - Upanishads and other topics.
