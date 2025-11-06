Vehicle safety special drive continues

Ongole: Under the direction of district SP V Harshavardhan Raju, Prakasam police conducted a comprehensive vehicle safety special drive on the second consecutive day, targeting school buses, private travel buses, lorries, vans, and other vehicles across all police station jurisdictions in the district.

A total of 39 teams inspected 1460 vehicles during yesterday’s operation. Cases were registered against 19 vehicles, and nine were seized for missing documentation and other violations, with fines totalling Rs 27,500.

Police examined vehicles and documents, specifically checking for emergency equipment required under the Motor Vehicles Act. Officers tested on-site emergency exits, glass breakers, and fire extinguishers to ensure they functioned during accidents. The district police conducted awareness programmes for bus, lorry, and van drivers on emergency response procedures and passenger safety protocols.

The SP emphasised that careful driving while remembering one’s family can prevent accidents, urging drivers to consider the suffering families endure due to negligence. He mandated seat belt usage for all vehicle occupants, warning two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and avoid overspeeding and triple riding.