Velapalli, Bonda Uma engage in war of words on stone incident

Vijayawada: Warof words is continuing between the Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency contestants Velampalli Srinivas and Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on the stone pelting incident in which Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was hurt on April 13 during a road show in Vijayawada.

CM Jagan sustained injury on the forehead while conducting Memantha Siddham bus yatra road show in Ajit Singh Nagar in the stone pelting incident. Police suspected the a local youth, Vemula Satish, and registered a case of attempt to murder. The police after investigation of case arrested Satish on Thursday and produced him in the court.

On the other hand, war of words is going on between Vijayawada West MLA and YSRCP leader Velampalli Srinivas and Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency TDP leader and alliance candidate Bonda Umamaheswara Rao.

Srinivas was also sustained eye injury in the stone pelting incident on April 13.Srinivas, who is contesting from Central seat, has alleged Vemula Durgarao, a follower of Bonda Uma had hatched a conspiracy to attack the CM and “kill him” in the road show. Police picked up the TDP local activist Durgarao and are questioning him on the incident.

Srinivas was beside the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in the road show when stone caused injury.

Bonda Umamaheswara Rao has strongly refuted the allegations and made it clear that he did not know anything about the stone pelting and has no connection to it. He said Durgarao comes to his office with many local Vaddera Colony youth and that’s all.

The TDP leader made it clear that he did not know of the activities of Durgarao. Bonda Uma has alleged Srinivas enacted a drama and asked him to come to the eye hospital for eye checkup. Bonda Uma questioned how a stone can hit two persons at a time.

Bonda Uma alleged that the ruling party is trying to implicate him in the stone pelting case. Both leaders are canvassing in the constituency for the past few weeks for elections. Uma is contesting as alliance candidate. He was elected from Central seat in 2014 and was defeated in 2019 by Malladi Vishnu.