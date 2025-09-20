Veligonda will be completed by next August, says Collector

Markapur: Prakasam district Collector P Raja Babu announced that Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project, the lifeline of Prakasam district, will be completed by August next year through accelerated implementation measures. During his tour of Markapur and Peddaraveedu mandals on Friday, the Collector visited Gottipadiya Gap intake to inspect drinking water supply scheme works for the western region in the district. RWS engineering officials briefed him about the necessity and details of clean water supply project for west Prakasam region habitations.

As his priority after assuming charge as the Collector, Raja Babu visited Veligonda project site, inspecting second tunnel construction at Kothuru in Dornala mandal alongside engineering officials. He reviewed work progress, ongoing activities, and pending tasks with project authorities. He also inspected R&R (Rehabilitation and Resettlement) colony established at Devarajugattu in Peddaraveedu mandal as part of Veligonda project construction. Officials explained the infrastructure facilities planned for the R&R colony. Subsequently, he examined the medical college construction works at Rayavaram. Later, the Collector examined canal works at Gantavanipalli reservoir and Teegaleru stream before conducting a comprehensive review meeting at the Veligonda Project guest house in Dornala with engineering officials, land acquisition officers, and construction representatives. Engineering officials reported that the first tunnel is finished, while the second tunnel is 70% complete. Projects SE Abu Thaleem detailed the project’s drinking water and irrigation benefits to the collector.

Speaking to media, Collector Raja Babu emphasised the State government’s high priority for this project and directed officials to expedite completion. He confirmed that land development for rehabilitation colonies is complete, with affected families requiring appropriate compensation before relocation from submerged villages. He said that the project will initially provide irrigation water to 1.90 lakh acres and a drinking water supply to 15 lakh people. He said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has given special instructions for the project’s timely completion, recognising its crucial role in preventing migration and ensuring agricultural, industrial, and service sector development in the region.

Markapur Sub-Collector Sahadith Venkat Trivinag, Yerragondapalem TDP in-charge Erixion Babu, RWS SE Bala Sankar Rao, Veligonda project engineering officials, and other personnel accompanied the Collector during the tour.