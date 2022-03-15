Vellampalli Srinivas fires at Pawan Kalyan, says he has no right to speak against YSRCP

Andhra Pradesh Minister Vellampalli Srinivas flagged off Pawan Kalyan for his comments on the occasion of his Jana Sena Party's nineth anniversary meeting. The minister said that Pawan Kalyan has no personal agenda in the politics and trying to benefit the TDP with his public meetings to get the package. The minister said that the Pawan Kalyan has no right speak against the government and alleged that the latter has been relentlessly criticising YS Jagan from the last eight years irrespective of being in power or in opposition. "There is no use for the state with Jana Sena and Pawan Kalyan," opined Vellampalli Srinivas.



Vellampalli Srinivas said that Pawan Kalyan's ambition is to make Chandrababu Naidu the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2024 by collaborating BJP, CPI, CPM. He recalled that the Pawan Kalyan has remained silent when 45 temples were demolished and 30 people were dead during Godavari Pushkara in the TDP regime and criticising the government now without any issue.

The minister further took jibe at the actor turned politician stating that the latter has not knowledge about politics and has just read the script written by the Tollywood director Trivikram.

It is known that Pawan Kalyan has held the meeting on the occasion of nineth anniversary of Jana Sena party and took a dig at the YSRCP government. He slammed at YSRCP government in general and YS Jagan in particular alleging that the state has gone backward with the policies.

He said that Jana Sena party will not divide the anti incumbent votes in 2024 and will defeat the YSRCP. While speaking about capital issue, Pawan Kalyan said Amaravati will remain as Andhra Pradesh capital.