Vellampalli Srinivas protests against Punganur violence, says why Pawan not responded

VIJAYAWADA: Former Minister Vellampalli Srinivas has accused Chandrababu Naidu of betraying Rayalaseema. Protests were held in Vijayawada against the alleged atrocities of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the attacks on the police in Punganur.

During the protests, Srinivas claimed that Chandrababu had planned for violence after knowing that he could not defeat Chief Minister in the next elections. He stated that the clash started when Chandrababu insisted on going to Punganur despite the prescribed route map.

"The police intervened to maintain law and order and stopped Chandrababu. However, he and his supporters allegedly attacked the police with stones and set police vans on fire," Vellampalli Srinivas said and added that 50 policemen were injured.

Taking a dig at Pawan Kalyan, Srinivas questioned why Pawan Kalyan did not condemn the attack on the police, and accused Chandrababu of encouraging violence for the sake of power. He also clarified that Chandrababu could not defeat Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy in the next elections.