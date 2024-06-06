Vemireddi Prashanthi ends Nallapareddys’ rule in Kovuru

Nellore : Aland slide victory with 49,999 vote margin by TDP MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy indicates that around four decades of family rule by Nallapareddys ended in Kovuru Assembly contituency.

Nallapareddys, a professional political family originally hailing from Kotamandal of Guduru constituency in Nellore district, struck roots in Venkatagiri and Kovuru constituencies despite being outsiders.



Earlier in 1962-1972, Nallapareddy Srinivasulu Reddy was sarpanch of Kota village and became MLA five times for Guduru (in 1972 as independent), Venkatagiri (1978 Congress), Kovuru (1983, 1985 TDP) and Kovuru (1989 Congress) and served as minister in the Cabinets of T Anjaiah, Marri Chenna Reddy and NTR.

Srinivasulu Reddy was responsible for designing Somasila reservoir when he was revenue minister in NTR Cabinet in 1985.

His brother Nallapareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy contested as independent from Venkatagiri Assembly constituency and defeated Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy (Congress) in 1983 elections.

After the death of Nallapareddy Srinivasulu Reddy in 1989, his son Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar began his political journey getting elected on TDP ticket in 1992 (byelection) and continued to be elected from there on the same party ticket in 1994, 1999 and 2009, serving as transport minister in NTR Cabinet.

Following differences cropped with N Chandrababu Naidu, Prasananna Kumar Reddy quit TDP in 2011 and joined YSRCP. He was elected on the same banner from Kovuru Assembly by defeating his uncle and TDP nominee Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy in 2012 byelections, and also won on YSRCP ticket against TDP nominee Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy in 2019elections.

Nallapareddy family ruled the Kovuru constituency for around 40 years from 1983 to 20019 except in 2005 and 2014. Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s winning spree was ended by Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy in 2024 elections.